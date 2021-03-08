IND USA
Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Screengrab)
budget

Petrol price near 100, says Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha; House adjourned till 11am amid uproar

Following Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks, there was uproar over the issues as Congress MPs began raising slogans and demanded a discussion over fuel prices hike.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:02 AM IST

Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of soaring fuel prices in the Rajya Sabha as Parliament’s second leg of budget session began on Monday. Citing figures, the leader of opposition said, “Petrol and diesel prices are nearly 100 per litre & 80 per litre respectively. LPG prices have also gone up.”

He alleged that 21 lakh crore have been collected by putting excise duty/cess due which the entire nation, including farmers, is suffering.

There was uproar over the issue as Congress MPs began raising slogans and demanded a discussion over fuel prices hike, following which, the upper house chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I don't want to take any drastic action on the first day."

The house was then adjourned till 11am.

The protest comes in the backdrop of rise in fuel prices which has been continuing since last month. The price of petrol surged past 100 per litre in several cities across the country. On Monday, petrol was selling at 91.17 in Delhi, 89.38 in Noida, 97.57 in Mumbai while it cost 91.35 in Kolkata.

The rates of fuels have been rising due the production cuts by the global oil producers. Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to not to increase supply in April as they await a more substantial recovery in demand. Calling out the move, India, which is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, said the move to extend cuts could threaten the consumption led-recovery in some countries.

"As one of the largest crude-consuming countries, India is concerned that such actions by producing countries have the potential to undermine consumption-led recovery and more so hurt consumers, especially in our price-sensitive market," minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters on Thursday.

When asked about the timeline for the reduction in prices, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last month said she was facing a dilemma. “It's not just the cess. You have the excise duty of the Centre, then you have the VAT of the states. So there's no hiding the fact that there is revenue there. It's not just me, you ask any state. There's revenue there," the finance minister said.

The opposition has been constantly training guns at the government for the hike with several leaders, including Congress’s Shashi Tharoor, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee even taking to roads to pull an auto rickshaw, ride a bicycle and an electric scooter, respectively.

