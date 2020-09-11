e-paper
Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 900 crore through NCDs

“The company has raised Rs 900 crore today (Friday) by allotment of 9,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis,” the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

business Updated: Sep 11, 2020 13:55 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
It represents 24 per cent of the country’s total port capacity and is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala, and a container terminal at Myanmar.
It represents 24 per cent of the country’s total port capacity and is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala, and a container terminal at Myanmar.
         

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday said it has raised Rs 900 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

“The company has raised Rs 900 crore today (Friday) by allotment of 9,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis,” the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Limited, it said.

The country’s largest integrated logistics player APSEZ has 11 strategically located ports and terminals - Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai.

It represents 24 per cent of the country’s total port capacity and is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala, and a container terminal at Myanmar.

