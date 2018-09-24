Apple seals deal to buy music discovery app Shazam
business Updated: Sep 24, 2018 23:07 IST
Apple Inc has completed the acquisition of music discovery app Shazam, it said on Monday, weeks after the European Union approved the deal.
The deal, announced in December last year, is expected to help the iPhone maker better compete with Spotify, the industry leader in music streaming services.
