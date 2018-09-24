Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 24, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Apple seals deal to buy music discovery app Shazam

The deal, announced in December last year, is expected to help the iPhone maker better compete with Spotify.

business Updated: Sep 24, 2018 23:07 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Apple,Shazam,Apple Shazam deal
Apple Inc has completed the acquisition of music discovery app Shazam, it said on Monday, weeks after the European Union approved the deal.(Reuters File Photo)

Apple Inc has completed the acquisition of music discovery app Shazam, it said on Monday, weeks after the European Union approved the deal.

The deal, announced in December last year, is expected to help the iPhone maker better compete with Spotify, the industry leader in music streaming services.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 23:07 IST

tags

more from business