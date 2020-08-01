e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company

Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company

With Friday’s stock gain, Apple’s has surged about 45% year to date, with investors betting that it and other major US technology companies will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic stronger than smaller rivals.

business Updated: Aug 01, 2020 09:38 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past an Apple Inc. store in the Omotesando district of Tokyo, Japan.
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past an Apple Inc. store in the Omotesando district of Tokyo, Japan. (Bloomberg File Photo )
         

Apple Inc’s surged over 10% to a record high on Friday after reporting blockbuster quarterly results, helping the iPhone maker eclipse Saudi Aramco to become the world’s most valuable publicly listed company.

Apple’s stock ended the session at $425.04, putting its market capitalization at $1.82 trillion, according to the share count provided by Apple in a regulatory filing on Friday.

It was Apple’s largest one-day percentage gain since March 13, and it added $172 billion in market capitalization during the session, greater than the entire stock market value of Oracle Corp.

Saudi Aramco, which had been the most valuable publicly listed company since going public last year, had a market capitalization of $1.760 trillion as of its last close, according to Refinitiv data.

After Apple bought back $16 billion worth of shares in the June quarter, it had 4,275,634,000 outstanding shares, as of July 17, according to the filing.

With Friday’s stock gain, Apple’s has surged about 45% year to date, with investors betting that it and other major US technology companies will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic stronger than smaller rivals.

In its quarterly report, Apple announced a four-for-one stock split, with trading on a split-adjusted basis starting on August 31. It will be Apple’s first share split since 2014.

Over 20 analysts raised their price targets for Apple’s stock following the company’s report, according to Refinitiv. However, the new median analyst price target of $409.63 is more than $15 short of Friday’s closing price.

tags
top news
Army won’t take eyes off Ladakh, preps to shop for Siachen-like gear for troops
Army won’t take eyes off Ladakh, preps to shop for Siachen-like gear for troops
LIVE: Record 57,118 cases in a day push India’s Covid-19 tally close to 1.7 mn
LIVE: Record 57,118 cases in a day push India’s Covid-19 tally close to 1.7 mn
Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday
Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Proud of denying permission to fire on kar sewaks in Ayodhya: Kalyan Singh
Proud of denying permission to fire on kar sewaks in Ayodhya: Kalyan Singh
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
MS Dhoni has lost a bit of fitness, is past his best: Former BCCI selector
MS Dhoni has lost a bit of fitness, is past his best: Former BCCI selector
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In