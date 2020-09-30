e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Asian markets mixed as Joe Biden, Donald Trump trade barbs

Asian markets mixed as Joe Biden, Donald Trump trade barbs

Donald Trump and Joe Biden traded personal barbs in the first of three debates ahead of the November 3 vote, with observers saying the president needed a strong showing as he trailed in most national and battleground polls.

business Updated: Sep 30, 2020 08:58 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Hong Kong
The Wall Street sign is framed by a giant American flag hanging on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Wall Street sign is framed by a giant American flag hanging on the New York Stock Exchange. (AP)
         

Asian markets were mixed Wednesday as traders turned their attention to the first US presidential debate, while hopes for a second stimulus were given a boost after top Democrat Nancy Pelosi said she was hopeful a deal could be done.

Another round of healthy Chinese data also lifted optimism, while analysts pointed out that end-of-quarter bookkeeping by investors was also providing some support to stocks after a torrid September characterised by sharp losses.

But the ever-present gloom of rising virus infections and deaths continues to dampen the mood on trading floors as dealers fret over the reimposition of containment measures and lockdowns in key economies.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden traded personal barbs in the first of three debates ahead of the November 3 vote, with observers saying the president needed a strong showing as he trailed in most national and battleground polls.

There was little initial reaction at the end of the debate.

“The market is starting to price in potentially a blue sweep,” Jimmy Chang, at Rockefeller & Co LLC, told Bloomberg TV, referring to Democrats winning the White House and both houses of Congress.

He added that while such a scenario could lead to higher taxes, it would also likely see a bigger stimulus package being passed.

On Tuesday, a top aide to Democratic House Speaker Pelosi said the lawmaker had spoken for a second straight day with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the two agreed to continue negotiating, raising hopes they could break a months-long impasse.

- Pelosi’s deal hopes -

Pelosi said she was “hopeful” an agreement could be reached, though her party and Republicans remain miles apart on their proposals.

The Democrats’ “tabling of a $2.2 trillion fiscal support package hasn’t drawn any favourable response as yet from the Republican side,” said National Australia Bank’s Ray Attrill.

“Trump’s economic advisor Kudlow said that the true cost of the Democrats’ package is more like $2.6 trillion and about one-third of it looks like not being strictly tied to the pandemic. Talks are expected to continue but confidence in a deal before the pre-election Congressional recess is not running high.”

The news was not enough to help US markets with all three main indexes ending in the red.

However, Asian traders were slightly more upbeat, helped by data showing factory activity in China improved in September, indicating that the recovery in the world’s number two economy was on track.

Chinese business media group Caixin noted that “new business expanded at the strongest rate since January 2011” and employment stabilised in the manufacturing sector, while easing of lockdown measures contributed to recovery momentum.

Hong Kong led gains, jumping more than two percent, Shanghai and Singapore each added 0.6 percent, and Taipei put on 0.7 percent. Manila and Jakarta also rose.

But Tokyo ended the morning in negative territory, while Sydney and Wellington were also in the red.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 23,509.77 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.1 percent at 23,756.19

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,242.94

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2869 from $1.2854 at 2100 GMT

Euro/pound: DOWN at 91.31 pence from 91.33 pence

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1751 from $1.1742

Dollar/yen: UP at 105.70 yen from 105.68 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $39.09 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $40.77 per barrel

New York - Dow Jones: DOWN 0.5 percent at 27,452.66 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 5,897.50 (close)

tags
top news
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Babri demolition case verdict today, D-day for Advani and 31 others
Babri demolition case verdict today, D-day for Advani and 31 others
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
Battle for Bihar: Congress to hold crucial meet today on seat sharing
Battle for Bihar: Congress to hold crucial meet today on seat sharing
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In