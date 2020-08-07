e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Boosters to enhance liquidity lift markets

Boosters to enhance liquidity lift markets

There was widespread optimism among investors on the slew of measures announced by the RBI to address liquidity concerns for housing, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and flow of credit in corporate bond markets.

business Updated: Aug 07, 2020 07:34 IST
Nasrin Sultana
Nasrin Sultana
Livemint, Mumbai
Most bank stocks rallied with the BSE Bankex closing nearly 1% higher as there was no extension of moratorium, while one-time restructuring is now allowed by RBI with strict conditions.
Most bank stocks rallied with the BSE Bankex closing nearly 1% higher as there was no extension of moratorium, while one-time restructuring is now allowed by RBI with strict conditions.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

Stock markets surged on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left key interest rates unchanged while announcing measures to boost liquidity and lift the sagging economy amid the Covid-19 crisis. The BSE Sensex closed at 38,025.45, up 362.12 points or 0.96%, while the 50-share Nifty was at 11,200.15, up 98.50 points or 0.89%.

There was widespread optimism among investors on the slew of measures announced by the RBI to address liquidity concerns for housing, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and flow of credit in corporate bond markets.

Most bank stocks rallied with the BSE Bankex closing nearly 1% higher as there was no extension of moratorium, while one-time restructuring is now allowed by RBI with strict conditions.

The monetary policy committee’s (MPC’s) caution on uncertainty on the inflation trajectory suggests that chances of further easing will remain a function of supply-side shocks, said analysts.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was up 0.01% closing at 74.93 against the US dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 5.81, rising 4 basis points.

tags
top news
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Donald Trump issues order to ban transactions with TikTok’s Chinese owner
Donald Trump issues order to ban transactions with TikTok’s Chinese owner
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
We’re ready for an influx of students from private to govt schools: Sisodia
We’re ready for an influx of students from private to govt schools: Sisodia
Astute political skills may be key for new J&K L-G Manoj Sinha
Astute political skills may be key for new J&K L-G Manoj Sinha
Rain brings Mumbai to halt
Rain brings Mumbai to halt
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘I broke Yuvraj’s back’: Akhtar recalls wrestling incidents with cricketers
‘I broke Yuvraj’s back’: Akhtar recalls wrestling incidents with cricketers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In