CBDT launches faceless appeals, dispenses physical interface between taxpayer and govt

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:52 IST

The Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) on Friday launched the faceless income tax appeals under which all appeals will be finalised in a faceless manner barring cases of major tax evasion, serious frauds, international tax and black money act.

CBDT announced that all income tax appeals ranging from “e-allocation of appeal, e-communication of notice/ questionnaire, e-verification/e-enquiry to e-hearing and finally e-communication of the appellate order” including the entire appeals section will be online beginning Friday.

CBDT said that now taxpayers can make submissions from the comfort of their home as there will be no physical communication between them, their counsel and the income tax department.

The Faceless Appeal system includes allocation of cases through Data Analytics and AI and will remain under the dynamic jurisdiction with central issuance of notices with Document Identification Number (DIN). Under this dynamic jurisdiction, the draft appellate will be prepared in one city and the reviewing of the order will be done in another city. CBDT said this will result in an ‘objective, fair and just order.’

The announcement regarding the launch of faceless appeals on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay was made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13 during the launch of Faceless Assessment and Taxpayers’ Charter as part of “Transparent Taxation - Honouring the Honest” platform.

CBDT said the faceless appeal will give great convenience to the taxpayer while ensuring just appeal orders and minimise litigations. It will also ensure greater transparency and accountability, the press release said.

It also said that out of almost 460,000 appeals that the commissioner (appeals) in the department currently has about 4.05 lakh appeals “will be handled under the Faceless Appeal mechanism.” It also said that 85% of the current strength of commissioners (appeals) will be utilised for disposing of cases under the new mechanism.