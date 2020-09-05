e-paper
China auto revenue, profit likely flat this year, official says

China’s auto sales, the world’s biggest, have been recovering since April after the pandemic hit the market hard early in the year.

business Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Cars are pictured during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China.
Cars are pictured during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China.(REUTERS)
         

China’s auto industry will likely maintain steady revenues and profits this year despite slight declines in production and vehicle sales, a government official said on Saturday, as the world’s biggest car market recovers from the impact of Covid-19,

Cai Ronghua, senior official at National Reform and Development Commission, made the remarks to an industry conference hosted by China Automotive Technology and Research Center in Tianjin.

China’s auto sales, the world’s biggest, have been recovering since April after the pandemic hit the market hard early in the year.

