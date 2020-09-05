China auto revenue, profit likely flat this year, official says

business

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:15 IST

China’s auto industry will likely maintain steady revenues and profits this year despite slight declines in production and vehicle sales, a government official said on Saturday, as the world’s biggest car market recovers from the impact of Covid-19,

Cai Ronghua, senior official at National Reform and Development Commission, made the remarks to an industry conference hosted by China Automotive Technology and Research Center in Tianjin.

China’s auto sales, the world’s biggest, have been recovering since April after the pandemic hit the market hard early in the year.