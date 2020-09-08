e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Covid-19: Japan’s economy shrinks more than expected in second quarter

Covid-19: Japan’s economy shrinks more than expected in second quarter

The world’s third-largest economy shrank an annualised 28.1% in April-June, more than a preliminary reading of a 27.8% contraction, revised gross domestic product (GDP) data showed on Tuesday, suffering its worst postwar contraction.

business Updated: Sep 08, 2020 07:18 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Tokyo
Separate data showed household spending fell 7.6% in July compared with a year earlier, more than a median market forecast for a 3.7% decline.
Separate data showed household spending fell 7.6% in July compared with a year earlier, more than a median market forecast for a 3.7% decline.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

Japan’s economy shrank more than initially estimated in the second quarter as capital expenditure took a hit from the coronavirus crisis, highlighting the challenge policymakers face in averting a deeper recession.

Other data put that challenge in perspective, with household spending and wages falling in July as the broadening impact of the Covid-19 pandemic kept consumption frail even after lockdown measures were lifted in May.

The data underscored the daunting task the new prime minister, to be elected in a ruling party leadership race on Sept. 14, faces in seeking to contain the pandemic while avoiding restrictions on business activity.

Click here for complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

The world’s third-largest economy shrank an annualised 28.1% in April-June, more than a preliminary reading of a 27.8% contraction, revised gross domestic product (GDP) data showed on Tuesday, suffering its worst postwar contraction.

The record drop roughly matched a median market forecast of a 28.6% contraction in a Reuters poll.

The main culprit behind the revision was a 4.7% drop in capital expenditure, a much bigger fall than a preliminary 1.5% fall, a sign the Covid-19 pandemic was hitting broader sectors of the economy.

Separate data showed household spending fell 7.6% in July compared with a year earlier, more than a median market forecast for a 3.7% decline.

Real wages also fell for the fifth straight month in July, other government data showed, pointing to possible deeper strains ahead for consumer spending.

The fresh batch of data will be among key factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinise at its rate review next week, when it is widely expected to keep monetary settings unchanged.

tags
top news
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
Where is Covid-19 most active in the country?
Where is Covid-19 most active in the country?
Smooth but slow on Day 1 as Delhi Metro comes back to life
Smooth but slow on Day 1 as Delhi Metro comes back to life
Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by October, says Donald Trump
Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by October, says Donald Trump
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In