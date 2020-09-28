e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Crude oil futures decline on low demand

Crude oil futures decline on low demand

Crude oil futures on Monday fell by 0.57 per cent to Rs 2,952 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand.

business Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
Crude oil for November delivery was quoting lower by Rs 15, or 0.5 per cent, at Rs 2,994 per barrel with an open interest of 61 lots.
Crude oil for November delivery was quoting lower by Rs 15, or 0.5 per cent, at Rs 2,994 per barrel with an open interest of 61 lots.(File photo for representation)
         

Crude oil futures on Monday fell by 0.57 per cent to Rs 2,952 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for October delivery eased by Rs 17, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 2,952 per barrel with a business volume of 2,971 lots.

Crude oil for November delivery was quoting lower by Rs 15, or 0.5 per cent, at Rs 2,994 per barrel with an open interest of 61 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.84 per cent lower at USD 39.91 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 0.64 per cent lower at USD 41.65 per barrel in New York.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In