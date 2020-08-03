‘Double-digit growth is a must for real revival’: RC Bhargava

business

A real recovery in India’s automobile industry will be achieved when sales grow in double digits compared to FY18-19, said RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. In an interview, Bhargava refrained from giving a sales forecast for this fiscal, citing the continued uncertainty amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

He said the sales rebound seen in July was led by the rural market though there has been some improvement in urban demand as well. Edited excerpts:

How will you interpret the current recovery in sales in the sector?

There has been a lot of pent-up demand and this has its origins partly in the fact that in the previous year (FY19-20), because of various factors, sales of cars for the industry as a whole went down by 18%, and Maruti, as a consequence, was down by 16%. That was unusual because, usually, every year, we used to have at least 6-8% industry growth. Then, because of these three months of the shutdown and the subsequent restart, there was no sale and there were a lot of people waiting to buy cars.

Is the current recovery in demand sustainable?

The real issue we should look for, and I am not talking of the next 4-6 months; the recovery would really be when we get to FY18-19 volumes and then, on top of that, we can get growth in double digits. Then you can say the industry has recovered and Indian manufacturing is on a strong wicket.