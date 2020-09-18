e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Dr Reddy’s shares extend rally; zoom nearly 10%  

Dr Reddy’s shares extend rally; zoom nearly 10%  

While on the BSE its stock gained 9.86% to reach record-high level, on NSE, too, it gained 9.79% to reach its all-time high there.

business Updated: Sep 18, 2020 15:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
New Delhi
The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files)
The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files)
         

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories jumped nearly 10% in early trade on Friday after the company said it has settled a litigation with a unit of Bristol Myers Squibb related to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, used in the treatment of cancer.

Continuing its rally for the fourth consecutive day, the stock gained 9.86% to Rs 5,302.85 -- its record high level -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it zoomed 9.79% to an all-time high of Rs 5,300.

The Hyderabad-based company has settled litigation with Celgene, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a statement on Thursday.

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide the company with a license to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US, beginning on a confidential date after March 2022, subject to regulatory approval, it added.

The agreed-upon percentages are confidential, Dr Reddy’s said.

tags
top news
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, schools in Assam to reopen from September 21
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, schools in Assam to reopen from September 21
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
PM Modi speaks to Bhutan King, conveys New Delhi’s readiness to support Thimphu in Covid-19 fight
PM Modi speaks to Bhutan King, conveys New Delhi’s readiness to support Thimphu in Covid-19 fight
WHO says Covid-19 situation in Europe ‘very serious’. 2nd lockdown in UK?
WHO says Covid-19 situation in Europe ‘very serious’. 2nd lockdown in UK?
‘For 2021 Haridwar Kumbh, devotees will be issued passes’: Uttarakhand CM
‘For 2021 Haridwar Kumbh, devotees will be issued passes’: Uttarakhand CM
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In