e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman directs PSUs to spend 50 per cent of Rs 1.24 crore capex by Sept 30

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman directs PSUs to spend 50 per cent of Rs 1.24 crore capex by Sept 30

The seven central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) belonging to ministries of shipping, road transport and highways; housing and urban affairs; defence; and communications have spent Rs 24,933 crore in the first four months of current financial year (FY), which is little less than 20% of the planned outlay, it said.

business Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at Taj Palace in New Delhi.
Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at Taj Palace in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday directed four infrastructure ministries to ensure that public sector enterprises under their administrative control must spend 50% of their combined capital expenditure (capex) outlay of Rs 1,24,821 crore for 2020-21 by September 30, an official statement said.

The seven central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) belonging to ministries of shipping, road transport and highways; housing and urban affairs; defence; and communications have spent Rs 24,933 crore in the first four months of current financial year (FY), which is little less than 20% of the planned outlay, it said.

“In FY 2019-20, against the capex target of Rs 1,29,821 crore for the 7 CPSEs, the achievement was Rs 1,14,730 crore i.e. 88.37%,” it said without naming the public sector companies. Sitharaman held a video conference on Friday with secretaries of the ministries of shipping, road transport and highways, housing and urban affairs, defence and department of telecommunications along with the chairman of the seven CPSEs to review the capital expenditure in the current financial year.

“This was 3rd in the ongoing series of meetings that the Finance Minister is having with various stakeholders to accelerate the economic growth in the background of Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

While mentioning the significant role of CPSEs in giving a push to the growth of the Indian economy, the minister encouraged them to perform better to achieve their targets and to ensure that the capital outlay provided to them for the financial year 2020-21 is spent properly and within time.

She said that better performance of CPSEs can help the economy in a big way to recover from the impact of Covid-19, the statement said. The CPSEs also raised some constraints being faced by them especially due to Covid-19 pandemic, it added.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In