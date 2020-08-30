e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / FM Sitharaman to meet bankers on loan recast on Thursday

FM Sitharaman to meet bankers on loan recast on Thursday

The finance minister will review the implementation of the resolution framework for Covid-19 related stress in bank loans on Thursday with the top management of scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs, it said.

business Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(File photo)
         

Ahead of the roll out of one-time debt recast for resolution of Covid-19 related stress in bank loans, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with bankers and heads of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on September 3 for smooth and speedy implementation of the scheme.

“The review (meeting) will focus on enabling businesses and households to avail of the revival framework on the basis of viability, necessary steps like finalising bank policies and identifying borrowers, and discussing issues that require addressing for smooth and speedy implementation,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The finance minister will review the implementation of the resolution framework for Covid-19 related stress in bank loans on Thursday with the top management of scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs, it said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this month permitted one-time restructuring of both corporate and retail loans.

Banks are in the process of getting a board-approved restructuring framework in line with RBI’s framework and eligibility defined by the central bank in its notification on August 6.

Restructuring benefit can be availed by those whose account was standard on March 1 and defaults should not be over 30 days.

Besides, the K V Kamath committee is working on recommendations on financial parameters like debt service coverage ratio, debt equity ratio post resolution and interest coverage ratio for recasting corporate loans.

Its recommendations will be notified within 30 days of setting up of the panel, which means the notification should be out by September 6.

The resolution plans to be implemented under the framework may include conversion of any interest accrued, or to be accrued, into another credit facility, or granting of moratorium and/or rescheduling of repayments, based on an assessment of income streams of the borrower, up to two years.

While the resolution under this framework can be invoked till December 31, 2020, the lending institutions have been encouraged to strive for early invocation in eligible cases, particularly for personal loans.

tags
top news
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
‘Can’t see heavens falling’ for need of elected Cong president: Khurshid
‘Can’t see heavens falling’ for need of elected Cong president: Khurshid
After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
Fake college admission list with names of actors, adult stars goes viral
Fake college admission list with names of actors, adult stars goes viral
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In