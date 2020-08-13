e-paper
French government to help SMEs with $3.5 billion recovery plan

French government to help SMEs with $3.5 billion recovery plan

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire confirmed on Thursday that the government will set aside 3 billion euros ($3.55 billion)in aid for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

business Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:31 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire
French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire(AFP photo)
         

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire confirmed on Thursday that the government will set aside 3 billion euros ($3.55 billion)in aid for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Le Maire also told French BFM TV that the government will further accelerate economic recovery plan from Aug. 25.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

