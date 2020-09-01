e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Germany’s jobless spike held down by government’s salary program

Germany’s jobless spike held down by government’s salary program

The unadjusted jobless rate, the headline rate in Germany, was up from 6.3% in July, the Federal Labor Agency said. That rate stood at 5% in March, the last month before the impact of the pandemic was reflected in unemployment figures.

business Updated: Sep 01, 2020 15:09 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Berlin
The number of people registered as unemployed was 2.955 million, an increase of 45,000 compared with the previous month, and 636,000 compared with a year earlier.
The number of people registered as unemployed was 2.955 million, an increase of 45,000 compared with the previous month, and 636,000 compared with a year earlier.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
         

Germany’s unemployment rate edged up to 6.4% last month but, as in July, the coronavirus pandemic played no significant role in the increase, the national labor agency said Tuesday. Jobless figures in Europe’s biggest economy have been kept down by extensive use of a short-term salary support program.

The unadjusted jobless rate, the headline rate in Germany, was up from 6.3% in July, the Federal Labor Agency said. That rate stood at 5% in March, the last month before the impact of the pandemic was reflected in unemployment figures.

The number of people registered as unemployed was 2.955 million, an increase of 45,000 compared with the previous month, and 636,000 compared with a year earlier.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate was static at 6.4%.

Rises in unemployment in Germany and elsewhere in Europe have been moderate by international standards because employers are making heavy use of salary support programs, often referred to as furlough schemes, that allow them to keep employees on the payroll while they await better times.

In Germany, Europe’s largest economy, the labor agency pays at least 60% of the salary of employees who are on reduced or zero hours.

The labor agency said Tuesday it paid out for 5.36 million people in June, the most recent month for which it has figures. That is down from a peak of 5.98 million in April, but far above the pre-crisis level in February of just 134,000. Germany has 83 million inhabitants.

Germany won’t be scaling back that program soon. The governing coalition has agreed to allow employees to remain in it for up to 24 months rather than the regular 12.

Germany started easing coronavirus restrictions in late April, but some restrictions still remain and a recent increase in new infections has caused concern.

tags
top news
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s death ‘heavy loss’ to ties, says China
Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s death ‘heavy loss’ to ties, says China
‘Outsized demands to claim territory’: US official on China action in India
‘Outsized demands to claim territory’: US official on China action in India
Rupee zooms past 73-mark, settles 73 paise higher at 72.87 against US dollar
Rupee zooms past 73-mark, settles 73 paise higher at 72.87 against US dollar
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In