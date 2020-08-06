e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold rises Rs 225, silver jumps Rs 1,932

Gold rises Rs 225, silver jumps Rs 1,932

Gold prices rose by Rs 225 to Rs 56,590 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, in line with a strong rally in international price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

business Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The precious yellow metal had closed at Rs 56,365 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
The precious yellow metal had closed at Rs 56,365 per 10 gram in the previous trade.(File photo for representation)
         

Gold prices rose by Rs 225 to Rs 56,590 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, in line with a strong rally in international price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also witnessed a strong upward trend, as it jumped Rs 1,932 to Rs 75,755 per kg from Rs 73,823 per kg in the previous trade.

The precious yellow metal had closed at Rs 56,365 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 225 with strong rally in international prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 2,045.70 per ounce, while silver was quoting at USD 27.57 per ounce.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, “International gold and silver extended gains on Thursday as investors continue to remain buyers of the metals amid worries about recovery in the pandemic-ravaged global economy.”

tags
top news
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
After logging highest rainfall of the season, Mumbai braces for more
After logging highest rainfall of the season, Mumbai braces for more
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Six days after 1st rejection, Kejriwal govt resends LG proposal to reopen weekly markets and hotels in Delhi
Six days after 1st rejection, Kejriwal govt resends LG proposal to reopen weekly markets and hotels in Delhi
In Beirut, Macron says Lebanese leaders need to hear ‘home truths’
In Beirut, Macron says Lebanese leaders need to hear ‘home truths’
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
Watch: Mumbai man rescues kitten amid floods, takes it home
Watch: Mumbai man rescues kitten amid floods, takes it home
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In