Govt raises MSP for paddy, pulses and cotton for 2019-20 season

The government has raised the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy, a key kharif crop, by 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,815 per quintal for the 2019-20 crop season, said Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Wednesday.

The MSP for paddy has been increased by Rs 65 per quintal, Jowar by Rs 120 per quintal and Ragi by Rs 253 per quintal.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The minister further said MSP of tur, moong and urad pulses also have been raised by Rs 215, Rs 75 and Rs 100, respectively, for the 2019-20 crop season.

The minimum support price, which the Centre guarantee to pay to farmers, has also been raised in case of groundnut by Rs 200 a quintal and soyabean by Rs 311.

In addition, medium cotton MSP has been raised by Rs 105 quintal and long cotton MSP by Rs 100 a quintal.

Meanwhile, I&B Prakash Javadekar the Cabinet has approve the bill on wage code, but did not provide details, as Parliament is in session.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 17:00 IST