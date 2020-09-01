e-paper
Home / Business News / GST revenue collection for August 2020 is 86, 449 crores: Govt

GST revenue collection for August 2020 is 86, 449 crores: Govt

The GST collection this year has reduced a little over 1 per cent as compared to August last year’s Rs 98,202 crore.

business Updated: Sep 01, 2020 22:32 IST
hindustantimes | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The GST collection in April 2020 had plunged 72% to Rs 32,172 crore compared to the same month last year.
India’s GST revenue collection for the month of August is Rs 86, 449 crores, Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, which is 88 per cent of the revenue collected in the same month last year, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The GST collection this year has reduced a little over 1 per cent as compared to August last year’s Rs 98,202 crore.

Out of the total GST collected in August, ₹ 15,906 crore has been collected under CGST, ₹ 21,064 crore has been collected under SGST, ₹ 42,264 crore for IGST which includes ₹ 19,179 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹7,215 crore (including ₹ 673 crore collected on import of goods), the government said in a statement.

The statement added that the revenues for the month are 88 per cent of the GST revenues in the same month last year. “During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 77 per cent and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 92 per cent of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year,”

GST collection was badly hit in the beginning of the current financial year due to the 68-day hard lockdown across the country since March 25, which was imposed to check the spread of Covid-19. The collection in April 2020 had plunged 72% to Rs 32,172 crore compared to the same month last year.

