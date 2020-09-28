e-paper
Home / Business News / Hit by curbs, IRCTC running at a loss for first time since inception in 2002

Hit by curbs, IRCTC running at a loss for first time since inception in 2002

Director of tourism and marketing Rajni Hasija said that the IRCTC had a sense of a drastic drop in passengers traffic as early as in January as many tourists cancelled their tickets on high-end trains.

business Updated: Sep 28, 2020 02:56 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IRCTC’s operations have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
IRCTC’s operations have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo)
         

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, which handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of Indian Railways, is running at a loss for the first time since its inception in 2002, according to director of tourism and marketing Rajni Hasija.

IRCTC’s operations have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. “This is the first time in the history of the IRCTC that we are running losses,” Hasija said.

Hasija, and Bihar director of tourism Rakesh Mohan took part in the second edition of HT’s Tourism Conclave.

Hasija added that the IRCTC had a sense of a drastic drop in passengers traffic as early as in January as many tourists cancelled their tickets on high-end trains.

