e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ICICI bank raises $2 billion via institutional placement

ICICI bank raises $2 billion via institutional placement

The nation’s second-largest private-sector bank placed almost 419 million shares with qualified institutions at 358 rupees apiece, it said in a statement on Saturday. The issue opened on Aug. 10 and closed on Aug. 14.

business Updated: Aug 16, 2020 14:31 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
A man speaks on the phone outside an ICICI Bank branch in Kolkata, India.
A man speaks on the phone outside an ICICI Bank branch in Kolkata, India. (REUTERS)
         

ICICI Bank Ltd. has raised 150 billion rupees ($2 billion) in capital, joining a number of Indian lenders that are creating war chests as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to push up bad loans.

The nation’s second-largest private-sector bank placed almost 419 million shares with qualified institutions at 358 rupees apiece, it said in a statement on Saturday. The issue opened on Aug. 10 and closed on Aug. 14.

The Singapore government’s sovereign wealth fund picked up 11.08% of the placement, while a Morgan Stanley investment fund bought 7.31% and a Societe Generale SA fund took 5.55%, the Indian lender said.

ICICI Bank had already raised about 31 billion rupees by paring stakes in its publicly traded units, including ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co., according to exchange filings.

tags
top news
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In