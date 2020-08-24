e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / IIPM director Arindam Chaudhari held for evading tax in Pre-GST regime

IIPM director Arindam Chaudhari held for evading tax in Pre-GST regime

Chaudhuri and his colleague were arrested at 4 pm on Friday and sent to 14 days custody by a local court.

business Updated: Aug 24, 2020 00:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arindam Chaudhari has been arrested for wrongfully claiming cenvat of service tax credit running to the tunes of Rs 22.5 crore in the pre-GST regime.
Arindam Chaudhari has been arrested for wrongfully claiming cenvat of service tax credit running to the tunes of Rs 22.5 crore in the pre-GST regime.
         

The director of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM) Arindam Chaudhuri, along with co-director of his company have been held for by the CGST South Delhi Commissionerate for evasion of service tax before the new tax regime of GST was implemented, reported The Times of India. Chaudhari has been arrested for wrongfully claiming cenvat of service tax credit running to the tunes of Rs 22.5 crore in the pre-GST regime, the report stated.

Chaudhuri and his colleague were arrested at 4 pm on Friday and sent to 14 days custody by a local court. The duo were produced before Patiala House Court. The investigation into properties held by Chaudhari and his company in Delhi and other cities in India has been initiated, the report added.

tags
top news
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
Watch: PM Modi feeds peacocks, shares poem on India’s national bird
Watch: PM Modi feeds peacocks, shares poem on India’s national bird
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In