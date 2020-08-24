IIPM director Arindam Chaudhari held for evading tax in Pre-GST regime

business

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 00:07 IST

The director of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM) Arindam Chaudhuri, along with co-director of his company have been held for by the CGST South Delhi Commissionerate for evasion of service tax before the new tax regime of GST was implemented, reported The Times of India. Chaudhari has been arrested for wrongfully claiming cenvat of service tax credit running to the tunes of Rs 22.5 crore in the pre-GST regime, the report stated.

Chaudhuri and his colleague were arrested at 4 pm on Friday and sent to 14 days custody by a local court. The duo were produced before Patiala House Court. The investigation into properties held by Chaudhari and his company in Delhi and other cities in India has been initiated, the report added.