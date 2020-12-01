‘Inclusive leadership style’: Sandeep Kataria is Bata’s new global CEO

business

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:54 IST

Sandeep Kataria has become the first Indian to be elevated as the global chief executive officer (CEO) of Bata Shoe Organization. The footwear major, which announced Kataria’s elevation on Monday, said he takes over from Alexis Nasard, who is stepping down after almost five years in the role.

Bata said that as the CEO of Bata India Ltd, Kataria has helped drive its “consistent growth and profitability”. Ashwani Windlass, the chairperson of Bata India Ltd, said that the company would benefit largely from his wide experience. “Over the past few years, the India team has delivered exceptional growth in footwear volumes, revenues and profits, and has strengthened Bata’s customer measures in a highly competitive footwear market. The Bata Group and Bata India both stand to benefit greatly from Sandeep’s extensive experience,” Windlass said.

Kataria has said he is honoured to accept the new role and “excited by the journey ahead of us”. “Bata is a brand with an enviable reputation for high quality, affordable footwear. I have been privileged to be part of Bata’s success in India and I look forward to building further on our proud, more than 125-year history as shoemakers to the world. While 2020 has presented unique challenges, the appeal of our brands and the passion of our people provide every reason for confidence regarding our prospects in the years ahead,” he said.

Here what you need to know about Sandeep Kataria:

1. Kataria joined Bata in July 2017 as the country manager of India after “a successful career spanning two decades in consumer goods and telecommunications.”

2. Before that, he was Vodafone India’s chief commercial officer. The IIT-Delhi and XLRI Jamshedpur alumnus has also held top sales and marketing posts at Yum! Brands, KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

3. He worked for more than 17 years with Unilever, where he was responsible for building and managing Indian and global markets.

4. Bata has said that Kataria has extensive leadership experience in working across geographies.

5. Kataria, the company said, is backed by an intuitive understanding of consumers and a determined but inclusive leadership style.

6. He has been directly involved in leading businesses and powerhouse brands that command impressive consumer following and extensive global reach.

7. A passion for developing talent blends perfectly with Kataria’s sound understanding of markets and strategic finesse, making him a leader of exceptional merit.

8. Under Kataria’s leadership, Bata India doubled its profits driven by double digit topline growth, and sponsored some of the most ingenious campaigns, including ‘Surprisingly Bata’, the company said.