Indian Railways registers jump in freight loading, earnings from last September

Indian Railways registers jump in freight loading, earnings from last September

The Railways said there has been a rise of 10.41% and Rs 129.68 crore in freight loading and earnings respectively from the same period last year.

business Updated: Sep 08, 2020 10:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chennai: Workers load sacks of rice grain onto trucks from a goods train, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI06-09-2020_000130A)
The Indian Railways has said its freight loading and earnings for September 2020, till 6th of the month, have surpassed corresponding figures from the same period last year, adding that the loading for the current month is 10.41% higher than that from the same period last year.

The earnings, meanwhile, are Rs 129.68 crore higher than those from last September, the Railways said.

“On mission mode, Indian Railways freight loading for the month of September 2020, till 6 September 2020, crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period”, it said in a statement.

“In September 2020, till 6th September, Indian Railways was loading 19.19 million tonnes which is 10.41% (1.81 million tonnes) higher compared to last year’s loading for the same period (17.38 million tonnes)”, the Railways further said.

On earnings from freight loading, the statement noted that the figures of Rs 1,836.15 crore are Rs 129.68 crore higher than last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs 1,706.47 crore).

The 19.19 million tonnes of freight loading in September 2020, till September 6, include 8.11 million tonnes of coal, 2.59 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.2 million tonnes of food grains, 1.05 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker) and 1.03 million tonnes of fertilisers.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been used by the Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiency and performance”, the national transporter said.

