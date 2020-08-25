e-paper
Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
Indian shares hit 6-month high on global cues; banks gain

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.43% to 11,516.05 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.44% to 38,968.09. The Nifty 50 hit its highest intraday level since Feb. 27.

business Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Financial stocks led gains on the Nifty 50, with the Nifty banking index rising 1.03%.
Financial stocks led gains on the Nifty 50, with the Nifty banking index rising 1.03%.(Reuters)
         

Indian shares hit a six-month intraday high on Tuesday, taking cues from other Asian markets that rose on progress in US-China trade talks and following another record close on Wall Street.

Financial stocks led gains on the Nifty 50, with the Nifty banking index rising 1.03%. ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and HDFC Ltd were the top three boosts to the index, up between 0.4% and 1%.

Asia’s stock markets were mostly higher on reports that top US and Chinese officials see progress being made in resolving concerns around the Phase 1 trade deal reached between the two countries in January.

