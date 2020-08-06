e-paper
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 06, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Aug 06, 2020 09:18 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 06, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 06, 2020(Reuters)
         

The spot gold price today(Rs. 54410.0) is higher than this week's average of Rs. 53630.0 by 1.45%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 54400.0.

Although the gold price in both global($2042.2) as well as Indian market(Rs. 54410.0) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.2%.

Gold and other precious metals on Aug 06, 2020

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.2% to $2042.2 per Troy ounce. This price level is 8.41% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1870.4). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.21% to $27.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.31% to $973.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 55445.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 149.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 54410.0 . 

MCX Gold on Aug 06, 2020

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.27% to Rs. 55445.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.48% or about Rs. 149.7 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.03% or Rs. 748.1 per kg to the price level of Rs. 72631.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 54410.0) increased by Rs. 149.7 from yesterday (Rs. 54400.0), along with global spot prices growth of $4.05 to $2042.2 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of Rs. 149.7 and value of Rs. 55445.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Aug 06, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to Rs. 74.9 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.8. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

