e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold prices in India at Rs 52,260, lower than last week’s average by 3.01%

Gold prices in India at Rs 52,260, lower than last week’s average by 3.01%

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Aug 14, 2020 09:48 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 14, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 14, 2020(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs 52,260 from Rs 52,250. Although it was also lower than the previous week average of Rs 53,881.43 by 3.01%.

Although the global gold prices ($1951.2) dropped by 0.14%, the spot gold prices in India (Rs 52,260) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Aug 14, 2020

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1,951.2 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.14%. This price level is 1.28% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1926.2). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.81% to $27.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.31% to $957.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 52,801 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs 343.21. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 52,260 . 

MCX Gold on Aug 14, 2020

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.65% to Rs 52,801 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.22% or about Rs 343.21 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.22% or Rs 856.55 per kg to the price level of Rs 70,209 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs 52,260) increased by Rs 343.21 from yesterday (Rs 52,250), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $2.78 to $1951.2 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of Rs 343.21 and value of Rs 52,801 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Aug 14, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to Rs 74.9 as compared to previous close of Rs 74.8. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

tags
top news
Raj Assembly session begins today: BJP to move no-confidence motion
Raj Assembly session begins today: BJP to move no-confidence motion
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘Friendship founded on trust’: Morrison wishes India on Independence Day
‘Friendship founded on trust’: Morrison wishes India on Independence Day
India’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 2.46 mn with 64,553 new cases in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 2.46 mn with 64,553 new cases in 24 hrs
‘Need a clearly defined strategy’: Rahul’s message to govt on Covid-19 vaccine
‘Need a clearly defined strategy’: Rahul’s message to govt on Covid-19 vaccine
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In