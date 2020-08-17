Gold rate goes up to Rs 52,240, silver prices fall

business

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 09:56 IST

Spot gold prices in India(Rs 52,240) have increased since yesterday(Rs 52,230). Although, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week (Rs 52,560) by 0.61%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs 52,240) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1,941.5) saw a drop of 0.29%.

Gold and other precious metals on Aug 17, 2020

Global spot prices continued to fall as per the current close with a value of $1,941.5 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.29%. This price level is 0.07% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1,940.1). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.63% to $26.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.47% to $945.8 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 52362.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs 89.02. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 52240.0 .

MCX Gold on Aug 17, 2020

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.17% to Rs 52,362 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.31% or about Rs 89.02 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.11% or Rs 74.05 per kg to the price level of Rs 67,314 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs 52,240) increased by Rs 89.02 from yesterday (Rs 52,230), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $5.56 to $1941.5 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of Rs 89.02 and value of Rs 52,362 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Aug 17, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to Rs 74.8 as compared to previous close of Rs 74.9. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.