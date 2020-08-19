e-paper
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 19, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 19, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:16 IST
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 19, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 19, 2020(Reuters)
         

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 53220.0) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 53210.0). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 52547.14) by 1.28%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.53220.0) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1995.2) saw a drop of 0.27%.

Gold and other precious metals on Aug 19, 2020

Global spot prices dropped doen as per the current close with a value of $1995.2 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.27%. This price level is 2.22% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1950.9). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 3.89% to $27.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 1.19% to $954.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 53532.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 203.42. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 53220.0 . 

MCX Gold on Aug 19, 2020

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.38% to Rs. 53532.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.57% or about Rs. 203.42 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.61% or Rs.421.57 per kg to the price level of Rs. 69110.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 53220.0) increased by Rs. 203.42 from yesterday (Rs. 53210.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $5.37 to $1995.2 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of Rs. 203.42 and value of Rs. 53532.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Aug 19, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to Rs. 74.7 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.6. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

Chinese firm hopes to make Covid-19 vaccine available for less than 1,000 yuan: 5 key developments
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Crucial SC verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Sushant case today
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Pranab Mukherjee stable, there are signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, temperature drops
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
