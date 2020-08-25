e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 25, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 25, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:19 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 25, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 25, 2020(Reuters)
         

The spot gold price today(Rs. 51720.0) is lower than this week's average of Rs. 52041.43 by 0.62%. The price was also higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 51710.0.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 51720.0 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.46%. The global spot price is $1936.9.

Gold and other precious metals on Aug 25, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved higher today after a fall in the previous session. Spot gold rose by 0.46% to $1936.9 Gold per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.77% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1971.1). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 1.67% to $26.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 1.2% to $930.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51490.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 102.98. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51720.0 . 

MCX Gold on Aug 25, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.2% to Rs. 51490.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.27% or about Rs. 102.98 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.5% or Rs. 330.32 per kg to the price level of Rs. 66065.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 51720.0) increased by Rs. 102.98 from yesterday (Rs. 51710.0), along with global spot prices growth of $8.92 to $1936.9 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of Rs. 102.98 and value of Rs. 51490.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Aug 25, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to Rs. 74.1 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.2. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

tags
top news
Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2
Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
Supreme Court to hear Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case, deadline for apology ends today
Supreme Court to hear Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case, deadline for apology ends today
Extreme rain recorded in Guj, Raj; warning for Delhi on Wednesday
Extreme rain recorded in Guj, Raj; warning for Delhi on Wednesday
Use Aadhaar to get GST registration in just three days
Use Aadhaar to get GST registration in just three days
Seed of letter germinated at dinner hosted by Tharoor five months ago
Seed of letter germinated at dinner hosted by Tharoor five months ago
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In