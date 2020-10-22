e-paper
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 22, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 22, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:11 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Oct 22, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Oct 22, 2020(Reuters)
         

The spot gold price today(Rs. 51130.0) is higher than this week's average of Rs. 50764.29 by 0.72%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 51120.0.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.51130.0) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1913.4) saw a drop of 0.58%.

Gold and other precious metals on Oct 22, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.58% to $1913.4 per Troy ounce. This price level is 0.94% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1895.4). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 1.07% to $24.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.11% to $887.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51107.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51130.0 . 

MCX Gold on Oct 22, 2020

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.0% or Rs.628.7 per kg to the price level of Rs. 62870.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 51130.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 51120.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $11.0 to $1913.4 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51107.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Oct 22, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

top news
Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Bihar assembly elections live updates: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
AstraZeneca trial volunteer dies in Brazil. What it means
INS Kavaratti to be commissioned today: All you need to know
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
