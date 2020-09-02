e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 02, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 02, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:47 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 02, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 02, 2020(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 51760.0 from Rs. 51750.0. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 51524.29 by 0.46%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.51760.0) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1964.5) saw a drop of 0.3%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 02, 2020

Global spot prices continued to fall as per the current close with a value of $1964.5 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.3%. This price level is 0.37% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1971.9). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.1% to $28.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.37% to $941.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51384.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51760.0 . 

MCX Gold on Sep 02, 2020

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.0% or Rs.700.15 per kg to the price level of Rs. 70015.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 51760.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 51750.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $5.0 to $1964.5 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51384.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 02, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags
top news
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
Delhi set to receive light rainfall today, predicts IMD
Delhi set to receive light rainfall today, predicts IMD
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In