Home / Business News / Gold spot price up at Rs 50,600 per 10 gram, above week’s average

Gold spot price up at Rs 50,600 per 10 gram, above week’s average

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:00 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold bars are seen in this file photo.
Gold bars are seen in this file photo.(Reuters)
         

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 50600.0) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 50590.0). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 50517.14) by 0.16%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.50600.0) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1925.7) saw a drop of 0.15%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 08, 2020

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its fall today as well. It was clocked at $1925.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted a decrease of -0.15% over yesterday. This price level is 1.83% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1961.0). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.88% to $26.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.11% to $912.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50935.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50600.0 . 

MCX Gold on Sep 08, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 67831.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 50600.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50590.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $2.0 to $1925.7 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50935.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 08, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

