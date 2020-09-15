e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 15, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 15, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Sep 15, 2020 10:30 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 15, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 15, 2020(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 50910.0 from Rs. 50900.0. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 50591.43 by 0.63%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 50910.0 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.44%. The global spot price is $1965.3.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 15, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1965.3 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.44%. This price level is 0.92% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1947.2). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 1.05% to $27.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.73% to $965.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51932.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50910.0 . 

MCX Gold on Sep 15, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 69309.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 50910.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50900.0), along with global spot prices growth of $8.0 to $1965.3 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51932.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 15, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
LIVE: Notice in RS over Sitaram Yechury, others being named in Delhi riots case
LIVE: Notice in RS over Sitaram Yechury, others being named in Delhi riots case
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Delhi sero survey: Results of third round expected this week
Delhi sero survey: Results of third round expected this week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In