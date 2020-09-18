e-paper
Gold rate goes up to Rs 51,210, silver sees a fall of 0.01%

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:06 IST
Although the gold price in both global ($1,951.2) as well as Indian market (Rs 51,210) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.32%.
Spot gold prices in India (Rs 51,210) have increased since yesterday (Rs 51,200). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs 51,032.86) by 0.35%.

Although the gold price in both global ($1,951.2) as well as Indian market (Rs 51,210) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.32%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sept 18, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved higher today after a fall in the previous session. Spot gold rose by 0.32% to $1,951.2 Gold per Troy ounce. This price level is 0.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1,946.6). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.01% to $27.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.37% to $941 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 51,619 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs 0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 51,210 . 

MCX Gold on Sept 18, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs 68,301 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs 51,210) increased by Rs 0 from yesterday (Rs 51,200), along with global spot prices growth of $6.0 to $1,951.2 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs 51,619.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sept 18, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

