e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold rate in India goes up to Rs 50,010, silver sees fall of 2.59%

Gold rate in India goes up to Rs 50,010, silver sees fall of 2.59%

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Sep 24, 2020 10:14 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
The spot gold prices in India(Rs 50,010) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1,857.2) saw a drop of 0.34%.
The spot gold prices in India(Rs 50,010) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1,857.2) saw a drop of 0.34%.(REUTERS)
         

The spot gold price today (Rs 50,010) is lower than this week's average of Rs 50,891.43 by 1.73%. The price was also higher than yesterday's value of Rs 50,000.

The spot gold prices in India (Rs 50,010) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1,857.2) saw a drop of 0.34%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sept 24, 2020

In global markets, gold prices continued its downtrend today with a fall in the previous session as well. Spot gold fell by 0.34% to $1,857.2 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.67% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1,943.8). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 2.59% to $22.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.18% to $845.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 49,433 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs 0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 50,010 . 

MCX Gold on Sept 24, 2020

Gold prices in India remained stable today with futures on MCX quoted at Rs 49,433 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.0% or about Rs 0 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 2.0% or Rs1138.84 per kg to the price level of Rs 56,942 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs 50,010) increased by Rs 0 from yesterday (Rs 50,000), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $6 to $1,857.2 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of R. 49,433.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 24, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags
top news
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Covid-19 tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark in India, recovery figures up
Covid-19 tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark in India, recovery figures up
UP gave maximum number of jobs during Covid-19 lockdown: Report
UP gave maximum number of jobs during Covid-19 lockdown: Report
Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck as ‘he is going to need it’
Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck as ‘he is going to need it’
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In