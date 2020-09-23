e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between MI and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

business Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(Reuters)
         

Chasing a target of 196 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 15 overs was 100 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

1 run and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

Kieron Pollard bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

8 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson where he kept things tight.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult who kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.7. At the same stage, MI were 147/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 96 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 19.2.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags
top news
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
In meeting with CMs, PM Modi eases SDRF cap, gives message to tackle Covid-19
In meeting with CMs, PM Modi eases SDRF cap, gives message to tackle Covid-19
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In