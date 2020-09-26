e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / I lead ‘disciplined’ not ‘lavish’ lifestyle: Anil Ambani in questioning with Chinese banks

I lead ‘disciplined’ not ‘lavish’ lifestyle: Anil Ambani in questioning with Chinese banks

Ambani was giving evidence via videolink for the first time from Mumbai, in a English lawsuit over a dispute stemming from a defaulted loan.

business Updated: Sep 26, 2020 11:26 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Capital.
Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Capital.(Mint)
         

Former billionaire Anil Ambani rejected a judge’s comment that he lived a “lavish lifestyle” as he faced questions about his assets from lawyers acting for a trio of Chinese banks.

Ambani was giving evidence via videolink for the first time from Mumbai, in a English lawsuit over a dispute stemming from a defaulted loan. The tycoon, who has previously said his net worth is “zero,” was questioned about his spending and his finances, including more than $100 million in family loans.

Three state-controlled Chinese banks have pursued Ambani for more than $700 million in a London court, arguing that they provided funding to his Reliance Communications Ltd. in 2012 with the condition that he personally guarantee the debt. After winning a ruling requiring Ambani to make the payments, the banks have yet to receive any funds.

“He’s fighting tooth and nail to prevent having to pay us a penny,” the banks’ attorney, Bankim Thanki, said of Ambani.

Ambani, the younger brother of Asia’s wealthiest man, said that a judge was wrong to say he’d lived a lavish lifestyle, insisting that he was a marathon runner who didn’t drink, smoke or gamble.

“I think I must put it respectfully in perspective,” Ambani said. “My needs are not vast and my lifestyle is very disciplined.”

“Any suggestion of a lavish lifestyle past, present and future is completely speculative,” he said.

Ambani was accused of putting his assets out of the reach of his creditors by putting the ownership in corporate entities. The family art collection was owned by his wife, he said. The luxury motor yacht, which was used family members -- but not Ambani himself, who said he suffered from seasickness -- was also owned by a company, he said.

Ambani had always said he never made a personal guarantee -- something he’d dismissed as an “extraordinary potential personal liability.”

On Friday, Ambani was examined over credit-card spending in luxury shops including Harrod’s that he said was done by his mother on his cards. He was also questioned over a $66 million loan provided by his mother, Kokilaben Ambani, and a $41 million loan from his son. He said he couldn’t recall the terms of the loans but insisted they weren’t gifts.

The former billionaire “has always been a simple man of simple tastes, contrary to exaggerated perceptions of his flamboyance and lavish lifestyle,” a spokesman for Ambani said in a statement. “He is also a lifelong vegetarian, teetotaller and non-smoker who would much rather watch a movie at home with his kids than go out on the town.”

tags
top news
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
Relief to hotel owners as liquor licence fee in Delhi waived off during lockdown
Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Delhi’s air quality set to worsen this week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In