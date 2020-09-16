e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Parliamentary panel proposes tax incentives for startups

Parliamentary panel proposes tax incentives for startups

Jayant Sinha, the chairperson of the standing committee on finance, submitted the report to the Speaker last week. After the two-year period, the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) could be applied to CIVs to maintain revenue neutrality.

business Updated: Sep 16, 2020 08:08 IST
Rajeev Jayaswal
Rajeev Jayaswal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“At a minimum, this should be done for at least the next two years to encourage investments during the pandemic period,” the panel said in its report.
“At a minimum, this should be done for at least the next two years to encourage investments during the pandemic period,” the panel said in its report. (AFP file photo. Representative image)
         

A parliamentary panel has recommended abolishing tax on long-term capital gains (LTCG) for investments in startups that are made through collective investment vehicles (CIVs) such as angel funds, alternate investment funds (AIFs) and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) engaged in the business of making investments.

“At a minimum, this should be done for at least the next two years to encourage investments during the pandemic period,” the panel said in its report, ‘Financing the Startup Ecosystem’. Jayant Sinha, the chairperson of the standing committee on finance, submitted the report to the Speaker last week. After the two-year period, the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) could be applied to CIVs to maintain revenue neutrality. “Investments by CIVs are transparently done and have to be done at fair market value. Thus it is easy to calculate the STT associated with these investments. This can be done in lieu of imposing LTCG on these CIVs and to make the taxation system fairer, less cumbersome, and transparent,” it said. “This will also ensure that investments in unlisted securities are on par with investments in listed securities,” it added.

Smita Goel, partner at law firm Algo Legal said, LTCG was abolished and STT was introduced in FY 2005. LTCG was re-introduced on listed equity shares and equity mutual fund units in FY 2019. This resulted in double taxation. “Abolition of LTCG tax will remove this double taxation and enable investors to choose investments based on risk and return instead of being driven by tax considerations. The loss of revenue from abolition of LTCG will be minuscule compared to the benefits generated as it will incentivise taxpayers to kick-start investment and also create jobs,” she said.

tags
top news
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a month: Donald Trump
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a month: Donald Trump
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported
Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In