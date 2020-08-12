e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Passenger vehicle sales decline in July

Passenger vehicle sales decline in July

A total of 182,779 passenger vehicles were sold last month, down 3.9% from the year-earlier, showed data released on Tuesday by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

business Updated: Aug 12, 2020 04:56 IST
Malyaban Ghosh
Malyaban Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A total of 182,779 passenger vehicles were sold in July, down 3.9% YoY.
A total of 182,779 passenger vehicles were sold in July, down 3.9% YoY.
         

Sustained penchant for sport-utility vehicles helped India’s passenger vehicle industry clock a modest year-on-year decline in sales in July, and offer early signs of revival in a market clobbered by the pandemic-induced turmoil and an economy that’s forecast to contract this fiscal year.

A total of 182,779 passenger vehicles were sold last month, down 3.9% from the year-earlier, showed data released on Tuesday by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). July sales performance, however, far surpassed the 105,617 passenger vehicles sold in June, when sales had plunged nearly 50% from the year-ago.

A good summer crop, adequate monsoon rains and comparatively fewer Covid-19 infections in rural India is helping a gradual recovery in the sale of small cars, sports-utility vehicles and two-wheelers. The utility vehicle segment posted 14% y-o-y growth last month to 71,384 units, thanks to robust sales from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Kia Motors India Ltd. In addition to the preference for the rugged SUVs in rural markets, SUV sales have also been rising in the cities due to the launch of several new models over the past few years.

Car sales, however, fell 12% y-o-y in July to 102,773 units. Automobile sales in India are counted as factory dispatches and not retail sales.

“After few consecutive months of decline in sales in a post-covid scenario, there are signs of green-shoots in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, where the year-on-year de-growth is much lesser than the previous months. The sales numbers in the month of August would indicate, if this is a sustainable demand and not just a pent-up demand,” said Rajan Wadhera, president, Siam.

tags
top news
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In