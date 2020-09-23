e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Portugal second-quarter budget deficit spikes to 10.5% due to pandemic

Portugal second-quarter budget deficit spikes to 10.5% due to pandemic

Portugal’s budget deficit soared to 10.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2020 from 2.2% a year earlier due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday.

business Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:08 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Lisbon
A man wearing a face mask crosses a street in Lisbon on September 22, 2020.
A man wearing a face mask crosses a street in Lisbon on September 22, 2020.(AFP photo)
         

Portugal’s budget deficit soared to 10.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2020 from 2.2% a year earlier due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday.

The National Statistics Institute also said the country expected a budget deficit of 7% of GDP in 2020 as a whole compared to a surplus of 0.1% last year, which was the first in more than four decades of Portuguese democracy.

tags
top news
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successfully testing anti tank missile
Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successfully testing anti tank missile
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
PM Modi, Ayushman Khurrana, Bilkis on TIME’s ‘most influential people’ list
PM Modi, Ayushman Khurrana, Bilkis on TIME’s ‘most influential people’ list
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPLCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In