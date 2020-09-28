Post-pandemic travel: Domestic tourists may pick offbeat locations

business

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 02:52 IST

As various state and private stakeholders chart the road to recovery for the tourism sector, Tamil Nadu officials believe that post the pandemic, there is likely to be a rise in tourists visiting offbeat locations that are less crowded because there is reduced chance of transmission at such destinations.

“Tourists are bound to move towards less crowded destinations and will prefer personalised travel over public travel,” said Tamil Nadu’s additional secretary (tourism) Vikram Kapur. “People will want to cover several destinations instead of one short destination and we need to design packages to get into that kind of need,” he added at the second HT Tourism Conclave.

Kapur was in conversation with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation managing director TP Rajesh in a session moderated by HT’s Sunetra Choudhary.

Rajesh said the backbone of the sector in the coming months will be domestic tourism. With state borders opening up, and tourism resorts back to being operational, he added that the bulk of the tourists driving the revival are likely to come from the neighbouring states, with the rest of the country following.

“With the number of cases reducing, domestic tourists from the neighbouring states will return first...We are working on training personnel and making destinations safe,” said Rajesh.

He said that the “new normal” for tourism will also involve the element of health protocols.

The Tamil Nadu officials added that the state government was working with the Asian Development Bank to update its website to include information in at least 10 foreign languages since the reliance on the Internet for information is increasing.