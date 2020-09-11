e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rally in Ambani’s Reliance sets up India stocks for weekly gain

Rally in Ambani’s Reliance sets up India stocks for weekly gain

The conglomerate’s shares have risen 12% this week as people familiar said Amazon.com Inc. and KKR & Co. are in talks to buy stakes in its retail business.

business Updated: Sep 11, 2020 11:12 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
An investor watching stock prices at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
An investor watching stock prices at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).(PTI)
         

Indian stocks were little changed Friday, set to cap their third weekly gain in four after shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. rose to a record on reports of of possible deals.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was little changed as of 10:07 am in Mumbai, holding its weekly gain at 1.3% as a rally in India’s biggest company by market value helped the gauge overcome global volatility and local problems. The conglomerate’s shares have risen 12% this week as people familiar said Amazon.com Inc. and KKR & Co. are in talks to buy stakes in its retail business.

India equity investors have so far ignored the nation’s problems ranging from a shrinking economy to a border clash with China. The Sensex has risen about 50% from a low in March even as India saw its worst economic contraction on record in the June quarter, and it seems inevitable that the nation will at some point overtake the U.S. on Covid-19 caseload.

“The rally in Reliance has lifted the entire market, backed by the company’s deals and stake sales,” said Sameer Kalra, a strategist at Mumbai-based Target Investing. “Still, the risk-reward has started diminishing, and valuations are expanding for both Reliance and the market.”

A gauge of consumer durable stocks rose the most among BSE Ltd.’s sub-indexes.

The yield on India’s benchmark 10-year government bonds fell one basis point to 6.04%, while the rupee weakened 0.1% to 73.53 per dollar.

tags
top news
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Brazil to conduct Sputnik V’s Phase III trials
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Brazil to conduct Sputnik V’s Phase III trials
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
‘When will you get our land back’: Rahul again questions govt on Ladakh
‘When will you get our land back’: Rahul again questions govt on Ladakh
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In