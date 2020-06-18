e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / RBI proposes new rules for housing finance companies

RBI proposes new rules for housing finance companies

RBI has also proposed that home financiers should not be simultaneously allowed to lend to a real estate developer as well as homebuyers in the developer’s project.

business Updated: Jun 18, 2020 06:50 IST
Gopika Gopakumar
Gopika Gopakumar
Livemint, Mumbai
CCTV cameras are seen installed above the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India.
CCTV cameras are seen installed above the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
         

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday proposed to tighten the rules governing home financiers, including putting restrictions on lending to builders and doubling the minimum net owned funds criterion.

The regulator’s proposal has also clearly defined home finance firms and those that are systemically important among them. RBI has also proposed that home financiers should not be simultaneously allowed to lend to a real estate developer as well as homebuyers in the developer’s project.

The proposed changes in the rules have come following RBI’s taking over as the regulator of mortgage lenders from National Housing Bank (NHB) in August 2019. Following the review of the rules, home financiers will now be regulated as a category of non-banking financial companies.

Under the NHB regulations, there was no formal definition of housing finance. In the draft framework released on its website, RBI said housing finance will now mean “financing, for purchase/construction/reconstruction/ renovation/ repairs of residential dwelling unit ...” and some other activities, including giving loans to corporates and government agencies for employee housing projects.

“All other loans, including those given for furnishing dwelling units, loans given against mortgage of property for any purpose other than buying/construction of a new dwelling unit/s or renovation of the existing dwelling unit/s, will be treated as non-housing loans,” said RBI.

According to the draft regulations, RBI also classified housing finance companies as systemically important and non-systemically important. “Non-deposit taking HFCs with asset size of ₹500 crore and above; and all deposit taking HFCs irrespective of asset size will be treated as systemically important HFCs. HFCs with asset size below ₹500 crore will be treated as non-systemically important HFCs,” according to the proposed regulations.

“RBI’s announcements on draft regulatory changes for HFCs sharpen the definition of what’s ‘housing finance’ or ‘providing finance for housing’ to residential dwellings. It also provides relief to residential developers as lending to builders for construction of residential dwelling units is allowed in this definition,” said Srinath Sridharan, a banking sector expert. “Also, with a few other tightening of regulations, I anticipate the valuation-driven hunger for HFC licences over the past few years will ebb. Only serious players will stay in this industry.”

tags
top news
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal on China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal on China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
Army augments forces at LAC, navy alert in Indian Ocean after Ladakh face-off: Officials
Army augments forces at LAC, navy alert in Indian Ocean after Ladakh face-off: Officials
Live: Dexamethasone to be used under close medical supervision, says WHO chief
Live: Dexamethasone to be used under close medical supervision, says WHO chief
‘A dark hour’: Experts predict shake-up in ties
‘A dark hour’: Experts predict shake-up in ties
Restricted access to market in plan to counter Beijing
Restricted access to market in plan to counter Beijing
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In