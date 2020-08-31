e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / RBI to conduct additional OMO purchase, sale of govt securities worth Rs 20,000 crore

RBI to conduct additional OMO purchase, sale of govt securities worth Rs 20,000 crore

The RBI will also conduct term repo operations for an aggregate amount of ₹100,000 crores at floating rates in the middle of September to assuage pressures on the market on account of advance tax outflows.

business Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The auctions would be conducted on September 10 and September 17.
The auctions would be conducted on September 10 and September 17.(Reuters)
         

The Reserve Bank of India announced the additional special open market operation on Monday of government securities worth 20,000 crores in two tranches of ₹10,000 crores each.

In measure to foster orderly market conditions, RBI will conduct “additional special open market operation involving simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities for an aggregate amount of ₹20,000 crores in two tranches of ₹10,000 crores each,” the central bank said in a statement.

The auctions would be conducted on September 10 and September 17.

The RBI will also conduct term repo operations for an aggregate amount of ₹100,000 crores at floating rates (i.e., at the prevailing repo rate) in the middle of September to assuage pressures on the market on account of advance tax outflows.

With the heightening of Covid-19 pandemic risks, certain financial market segments have been experiencing a tightening of financial conditions as reflected in the hardening of yields and widening of spreads.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The RBI has been constantly reviewing current and evolving liquidity and market conditions.

“The RBI remains committed to use all instruments at its command to revive the economy by maintaining congenial financial conditions, mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and restore the economy to a path of sustainable growth while preserving macroeconomic and financial stability,” the bank also said.

tags
top news
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In