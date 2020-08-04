e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee declines 16 paise to 75.17 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee declines 16 paise to 75.17 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened weak at 75.13 at the interbank forex market, then lost further ground and touched 75.17 against the US dollar, down 16 paise over its previous close of 75.01.

business Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Mumbai
Forex traders said, while firm start of the equity market and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, factors like weak Asian currencies and rising Covid-19 cases dragged down the local unit.
Forex traders said, while firm start of the equity market and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, factors like weak Asian currencies and rising Covid-19 cases dragged down the local unit.(BLOOMBERG NEWS / File Photo )
         

The rupee depreciated 16 paise to 75.17 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers even as domestic equities started on a positive note.

The rupee opened weak at 75.13 at the interbank forex market, then lost further ground and touched 75.17 against the US dollar, down 16 paise over its previous close of 75.01.

Forex traders said, while firm start of the equity market and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, factors like weak Asian currencies and rising Covid-19 cases dragged down the local unit.

“Asian currencies were weak against the US dollar this morning and weighed on the domestic unit,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07 per cent to 93.48.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 356 points higher at 37,295.60 and broader NSE Nifty rose 100.30 points to 10,991.90.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 7,818.49 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.79 per cent to USD 43.80 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to Covid-19 has crossed 1.82 crore and in India, the number of infections touched 18,55,745.

tags
top news
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Indian envoy to UN outlines Pakistan’s direct involvement in manufacturing terror
Indian envoy to UN outlines Pakistan’s direct involvement in manufacturing terror
Ayodhya waits for Ram temple event, Vedic rituals continue
Ayodhya waits for Ram temple event, Vedic rituals continue
‘Never seen anything like this after July 26, 2005’: Mumbai residents after heavy rain
‘Never seen anything like this after July 26, 2005’: Mumbai residents after heavy rain
Ram temple event: Auspicious moment will last only 32 seconds
Ram temple event: Auspicious moment will last only 32 seconds
Mumbai rains LIVE: Holiday for state govt offices in Mumbai, suburban areas today
Mumbai rains LIVE: Holiday for state govt offices in Mumbai, suburban areas today
No rain, what snow: How Covid-19 has made Porsche change its road-test process
No rain, what snow: How Covid-19 has made Porsche change its road-test process
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In