e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 18 paise higher at 74.84 against US dollar

Rupee settles 18 paise higher at 74.84 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the Rupee closed at 74.84, registering a gain of 18 paise over its previous close of 75.02 against the greenback.

business Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
During the session, the Rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 74.84 and a low of 74.96 against the US dollar.
During the session, the Rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 74.84 and a low of 74.96 against the US dollar.(Reuters)
         

The rupee settled 18 paise higher at 74.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as heavy buying in domestic equities strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit closed at 74.84, registering a gain of 18 paise over its previous close of 75.02 against the greenback.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.84 and a low of 74.96 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said positive trend in the equity markets and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17 per cent to 92.95.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 296.79 points higher at 38,517.18, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 85.65 points to 11,397.85.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 268.46 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.29 per cent to USD 44.77 per barrel.

tags
top news
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In