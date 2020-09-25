e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 28 paise higher at 73.61 against US dollar

Rupee settles 28 paise higher at 73.61 against US dollar

On Thursday, the rupee dived 32 paise to touch a near one-month low of 73.89 against the US dollar.

business Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.76 against the US dollar.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.76 against the US dollar.(Reuters)
         

The rupee strengthened by 28 paise to settle at 73.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as gains in domestic equities buoyed investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.76 against the US dollar, then gained further ground to finally close at 73.61, registering a rise of 28 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee dived 32 paise to touch a near one-month low of 73.89 against the US dollar.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.56 and a low of 73.77 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent up at 94.36.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 751.70 points higher at 37,305.30, and broader NSE Nifty surged 215.60 points to 11,021.15.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,885.69 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.31 per cent to USD 42.07 per barrel.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10
Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
PM Modi condoles legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death
PM Modi condoles legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death
Tatkal RT-PCR test for air passengers visiting Assam to cut quarantine time
Tatkal RT-PCR test for air passengers visiting Assam to cut quarantine time
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP Balasubrahmanyam

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In