e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 3 paise down at 75.04 against US dollar

Rupee settles 3 paise down at 75.04 against US dollar

The rupee opened weak at 75.13 at the interbank forex market, then pared some of its early losses to settle at 75.04 against the US dollar, down 3 paise over its previous close of 75.01 against the greenback.

business Updated: Aug 04, 2020 14:48 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.85 and a low of 75.17 against the American currency.
During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.85 and a low of 75.17 against the American currency.(REUTERS)
         

The rupee pared some of its initial losses and settled 3 paise down at 75.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, even as domestic equity market was trading with significant gains.

The rupee opened weak at 75.13 at the interbank forex market, then pared some of its early losses to settle at 75.04 against the US dollar, down 3 paise over its previous close of 75.01 against the greenback.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.85 and a low of 75.17 against the American currency.

Forex traders said, while positive equity market and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, factors like weak Asian currencies and rising Covid-19 cases dragged down the local unit.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 93.46.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 665.77 points higher at 37,605.37 and broader NSE Nifty rose 179.45 points to 11,071.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 7,818.49 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1 per cent to USD 43.71 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to Covid-19 has crossed 1.82 crore and in India, the number of infections touched 18,55,745.

tags
top news
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai
Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
Covid-19 LIVE: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s condition is stable, says health min
Covid-19 LIVE: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s condition is stable, says health min
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In