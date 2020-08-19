e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 74.82 against US dollar

Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 74.82 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.71 against the US dollar, but lost ground and finally settled at 74.82 against the US dollar, down 6 paise over its previous close of 74.76.

business Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
During the session, rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 74.67 and a low of 74.93 against the greenback.
During the session, rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 74.67 and a low of 74.93 against the greenback.(Reuters)
         

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 6 paise lower at 74.82 against the US dollar on Wednesday, even as the domestic equity market traded in the positive territory.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.71 against the US dollar, but lost ground and finally settled at 74.82 against the US dollar, down 6 paise over its previous close of 74.76.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.67 and a low of 74.93 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 92.23.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 207.78 points higher at 38,736.10 and broader NSE Nifty advanced 57.65 points to 11,443.00.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,134.57 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.92 per cent to USD 45.04 per barrel.

tags
top news
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant’s family on SC verdict: ‘We love our country more than ever’
Sushant’s family on SC verdict: ‘We love our country more than ever’
Gujarat ATS arrests man sent by Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP’s ex-minister Gordhan Zadafia
Gujarat ATS arrests man sent by Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP’s ex-minister Gordhan Zadafia
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In